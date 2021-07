Every day I knock on Netflix's door and ask when we'll get a premiere date for Ozark Season 4, and every day Netflix says something to me about "a restraining order," whatever that is. With no news on when we'll get more of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman)wiggling his way out of jam after pickle, or more of that spicy internal conflict between Marty and Wendy (Laura Linney), or more of Ruth (Julia Garner) being Ruth, we have little to do except watch other TV series that are like Ozark to get our fix while we wait for Season 4.