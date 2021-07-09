Apartment building fire displaces more than 40 on Minneapolis' North Side
More than 40 residents of a north Minneapolis apartment building are without a place to live after a three-alarm fire severely damaged the building Thursday night. Fire crews using ladders rescued two people off two different third-floor balconies as they fought the blaze at the building in the 1400 block of N. Plymouth Avenue, said Minneapolis Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Melanie Rucker.www.startribune.com
