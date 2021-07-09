Cancel
Nowata County, OK

Two Arrested in Nowata County for Drugs, More

By Sunrise Reporter
bartlesvilleradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrug trafficking, a firearm and a warrant were means for an arrest of two individuals in Nowata County in recent days. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), deputies arrested Jerry Anderson following a traffic stop on Tuesday at 11:00 p.m. on the southern end of Nowata County. Anderson was found with a quarter-pound of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and a firearm. He was arrested for drug trafficking, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony.

