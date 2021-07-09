Cancel
Causal Inference in the Wild: Elasticity Pricing

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCausal inference is a hot topic in machine learning, and there are many excellent primers on the theory of causal inference available [1–4]. But much fewer examples of real-world applications of machine-learning-powered causal inference exist. This article introduces one such example from an industry context, using a (public) real-world dataset. It is aimed at a technical audience with an understanding of the basics of causality.

towardsdatascience.com

#Small Data#Causality#Elasticity#Data Science#Data Visualization#
Sciencearxiv.org

A Topological Perspective on Causal Inference

This paper presents a topological learning-theoretic perspective on causal inference by introducing a series of topologies defined on general spaces of structural causal models (SCMs). As an illustration of the framework we prove a topological causal hierarchy theorem, showing that substantive assumption-free causal inference is possible only in a meager set of SCMs. Thanks to a known correspondence between open sets in the weak topology and statistically verifiable hypotheses, our results show that inductive assumptions sufficient to license valid causal inferences are statistically unverifiable in principle. Similar to no-free-lunch theorems for statistical inference, the present results clarify the inevitability of substantial assumptions for causal inference. An additional benefit of our topological approach is that it easily accommodates SCMs with infinitely many variables. We finally suggest that the framework may be helpful for the positive project of exploring and assessing alternative causal-inductive assumptions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Independence weights for causal inference with continuous exposures

Studying causal effects of continuous exposures is important for gaining a deeper understanding of many interventions, policies, or medications, yet researchers are often left with observational studies for doing so. In the observational setting, confounding is a barrier to estimation of causal effects. Weighting approaches seek to control for confounding by reweighting samples so that confounders are comparable across different values of the exposure, yet for continuous exposures, weighting methods are highly sensitive to model misspecification. In this paper we elucidate the key property that makes weights effective in estimating causal quantities involving continuous exposures. We show that to eliminate confounding, weights should make exposure and confounders independent on the weighted scale. We develop a measure that characterizes the degree to which a set of weights induces such independence. Further, we propose a new model-free method for weight estimation by optimizing our measure. We study the theoretical properties of our measure and our weights, and prove that our weights can explicitly mitigate exposure-confounder dependence. The empirical effectiveness of our approach is demonstrated in a suite of challenging numerical experiments, where we find that our weights are quite robust and work well under a broad range of settings.
Marketstowardsdatascience.com

to Predict Your Buying Behaviour

Have you ever thought about why big companies like Google, Facebook provide their services absolutely free of cost? All these companies have such a huge user base that even if they charge minimal prices for their services they can generate billions of dollars in revenue every day. So how do...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Inference for Categorical Data

In a series of weekly articles, I will cover some important statistics topics with a twist. The goal is to use Python to help us get intuition on complex concepts, empirically test theoretical proofs, or build algorithms from scratch. In this series, you will find articles covering topics such as random variables, sampling distributions, confidence intervals, significance tests, and more.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
ScienceNature.com

Deep recurrent optical flow learning for particle image velocimetry data

A wide range of problems in applied physics and engineering involve learning physical displacement fields from data. In this paper we propose a deep neural network-based approach for learning displacement fields in an end-to-end manner, focusing on the specific case of particle image velocimetry (PIV), a key approach in experimental fluid dynamics that is of crucial importance in diverse applications such as automotive, aerospace and biomedical engineering. The current state of the art in PIV data processing involves traditional handcrafted models that are subject to limitations including the substantial manual effort required and difficulties in generalizing across conditions. By contrast, the deep learning-based approach introduced in this paper, which is based on a recent optical flow learning architecture known as recurrent all-pairs field transforms, is general, largely automated and provides high spatial resolution. Extensive experiments, including benchmark examples where true gold standards are available for comparison, demonstrate that the proposed approach achieves state-of-the-art accuracy and generalization to new data, relative to both classical approaches and previously proposed optical flow learning schemes.
ScienceNature.com

Noise reduction in X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy with convolutional neural networks encoder–decoder models

Like other experimental techniques, X-ray photon correlation spectroscopy is subject to various kinds of noise. Random and correlated fluctuations and heterogeneities can be present in a two-time correlation function and obscure the information about the intrinsic dynamics of a sample. Simultaneously addressing the disparate origins of noise in the experimental data is challenging. We propose a computational approach for improving the signal-to-noise ratio in two-time correlation functions that is based on convolutional neural network encoder–decoder (CNN-ED) models. Such models extract features from an image via convolutional layers, project them to a low dimensional space and then reconstruct a clean image from this reduced representation via transposed convolutional layers. Not only are ED models a general tool for random noise removal, but their application to low signal-to-noise data can enhance the data’s quantitative usage since they are able to learn the functional form of the signal. We demonstrate that the CNN-ED models trained on real-world experimental data help to effectively extract equilibrium dynamics’ parameters from two-time correlation functions, containing statistical noise and dynamic heterogeneities. Strategies for optimizing the models’ performance and their applicability limits are discussed.
ScienceAPS Physics

Quantum Metasurfaces Entangle Photons on Demand

When it’s modulated by laser beams, a surface made of polarizable meta-atoms can entangle a photon’s properties in multiple, controllable ways. Precisely designed 2D surfaces called metasurfaces comprise nanoscale arrays of antenna-like structures that scatter light in ways not seen in nature. Metasurfaces have recently been adapted to the quantum realm, with atomic-scale designs that can manipulate individual photons. Now, adding a new dimension to these quantum metasurfaces, Wilton Kort-Kamp and colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, propose a compact photonic platform that continuously alters its light-scattering properties in both space and time. The “space-time quantum metasurface” allows real-time control over coherent light-matter interactions and could enable high-dimensional information encoding and high-capacity communications systems.
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Nvidia accelerates AI inference performance with TensorRT 8 boosts

Nvidia Corp. is speeding up artificial intelligence inference with the launch of the next generation of its TensorRT software today. TensorRT 8 is the eighth iteration of Nvidia’s popular AI software that’s used for high-performance deep learning inference. The software combines a powerful deep learning optimizer with a runtime that delivers low-latency, high-throughput inference for a range of AI applications.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia releases TensorRT 8 for faster AI inference

Nvidia today announced the release of TensorRT 8, the latest version of its software development kit (SDK) designed for AI and machine learning inference. Built for deploying AI models that can power search engines, ad recommendations, chatbots, and more, Nvidia claims that TensorRT 8 cuts inference time in half for language queries compared with the previous release of TensorRT.
ScienceNature.com

Gauge-dependent topology in non-reciprocal hopping systems with pseudo-Hermitian symmetry

Energy conservation is not valid in non-Hermitian systems with gain/loss or non-reciprocity, which leads to various extraordinary resonant characteristics. Compared with Hermitian systems, the intersection of non-Hermitian physics and topology generates new phases that have not been observed in condensed-matter systems before. Here, utilizing the designed two-dimensional periodical model with non-reciprocal hopping terms, we show how to obtain both the ellipse-like or hyperbolic-like spectral degeneracy, the topological boundary modes and the bulk-boundary correspondence by the protection of time-reversal symmetry and pseudo-Hermitian symmetry. Notably, the boundary modes and bulk-boundary correspondence can simultaneously appear only for specific selection of the primitive cell, and we explored the analytical solution to verify such gauge-dependent topological behaviors. Our topolectrical circuit simulation provides a flexible approach to confirm the designed properties and clarify the crucial role of pseudo-Hermiticity on the stability of a practical system. In a broader view, our findings can be compared to other platforms such as meta-surface or photonic crystals, for the purpose on the control of resonant frequency and localization properties.
SoftwareNeowin

Nvidia announces TensorRT 8, slashes BERT inference times down to a millisecond

TensorRT is Nvidia's deep learning SDK that enables applications to perform up to 40x faster than CPU-only platforms during inference. With CUDA's parallel programming model, TensorRT allows you to optimize neural network models, calibrate for lower precision with high accuracy, and deploy your models for research and commercial use cases.
Technologyarxiv.org

Causal Inference Struggles with Agency on Online Platforms

Online platforms regularly conduct randomized experiments to understand how changes to the platform causally affect various outcomes of interest. However, experimentation on online platforms has been criticized for having, among other issues, a lack of meaningful oversight and user consent. As platforms give users greater agency, it becomes possible to conduct observational studies in which users self-select into the treatment of interest as an alternative to experiments in which the platform controls whether the user receives treatment or not. In this paper, we conduct four large-scale within-study comparisons on Twitter aimed at assessing the effectiveness of observational studies derived from user self-selection on online platforms. In a within-study comparison, treatment effects from an observational study are assessed based on how effectively they replicate results from a randomized experiment with the same target population. We test the naive difference in group means estimator, exact matching, regression adjustment, and inverse probability of treatment weighting while controlling for plausible confounding variables. In all cases, all observational estimates perform poorly at recovering the ground-truth estimate from the analogous randomized experiments. In all cases except one, the observational estimates have the opposite sign of the randomized estimate. Our results suggest that observational studies derived from user self-selection are a poor alternative to randomized experimentation on online platforms. In discussing our results, we postulate "Catch-22"s that suggest that the success of causal inference in these settings may be at odds with the original motivations for providing users with greater agency.
Sciencearxiv.org

Redshift drift cosmography for model-independent cosmological inference

We develop a cosmographic framework for analysing redshift drift signals of nearby sources model-independently, i.e., without making assumptions about the metric description of the Universe. We show that the Friedmann-Lema\^ıtre-Robertson-Walker (FLRW) prediction is altered non-trivially by regional anisotropies and inhomogeneities. In particular, we find that the position drift of the sources is non-trivially linked to the redshift drift signal. The redshift drift signal for closeby sources might be formulated in terms of an effective deceleration parameter, which reduces to the FLRW deceleration parameter in the homogeneous and isotropic limit. The presented cosmographic framework can be used for model-independent data analysis, exploiting that the exact anisotropic redshift drift signal at lowest order in redshift is given by a finite set of physically interpretable coefficients. We discuss physical limits of interest as well as challenges related to the framework.
Healtharxiv.org

Improving Interpretability of Deep Neural Networks in Medical Diagnosis by Investigating the Individual Units

As interpretability has been pointed out as the obstacle to the adoption of Deep Neural Networks (DNNs), there is an increasing interest in solving a transparency issue to guarantee the impressive performance. In this paper, we demonstrate the efficiency of recent attribution techniques to explain the diagnostic decision by visualizing the significant factors in the input image. By utilizing the characteristics of objectness that DNNs have learned, fully decomposing the network prediction visualizes clear localization of target lesion. To verify our work, we conduct our experiments on Chest X-ray diagnosis with publicly accessible datasets. As an intuitive assessment metric for explanations, we report the performance of intersection of Union between visual explanation and bounding box of lesions. Experiment results show that recently proposed attribution methods visualize the more accurate localization for the diagnostic decision compared to the traditionally used CAM. Furthermore, we analyze the inconsistency of intentions between humans and DNNs, which is easily obscured by high performance. By visualizing the relevant factors, it is possible to confirm that the criterion for decision is in line with the learning strategy. Our analysis of unmasking machine intelligence represents the necessity of explainability in the medical diagnostic decision.
Physicsarxiv.org

On composition of multipartite quantum systems: perspective from time-like paradigm

Sahil Gopalkrishna Naik, Edwin Peter Lobo, Samrat Sen, Ramkrishna Patra, Mir Alimuddin, Tamal Guha, Some Sankar Bhattacharya, Manik Banik. Figuring out the physical rationale behind natural selection of quantum theory is one of the most acclaimed quests in quantum foundational research. This pursuit has inspired several axiomatic initiatives to derive mathematical formulation of the theory by identifying general structure of state and effect space of individual systems as well as specifying their composition rules. This generic framework can allow several consistent composition rules for a multipartite system even when state and effect cones of individual subsystems are assumed to be quantum. Nevertheless, for any bipartite system, none of these compositions allows beyond quantum space-like correlations. In this work we show that such bipartite compositions can admit stronger than quantum correlations in the time-like domain and, hence, indicates pragmatically distinct roles carried out by state and effect cones. We discuss consequences of such correlations in a communication task, which accordingly opens up a possibility of testing the actual composition between elementary quanta.
Healtharxiv.org

Adversarial Continual Learning for Multi-Domain Hippocampal Segmentation

Deep learning for medical imaging suffers from temporal and privacy-related restrictions on data availability. To still obtain viable models, continual learning aims to train in sequential order, as and when data is available. The main challenge that continual learning methods face is to prevent catastrophic forgetting, i.e., a decrease in performance on the data encountered earlier. This issue makes continuous training of segmentation models for medical applications extremely difficult. Yet, often, data from at least two different domains is available which we can exploit to train the model in a way that it disregards domain-specific information. We propose an architecture that leverages the simultaneous availability of two or more datasets to learn a disentanglement between the content and domain in an adversarial fashion. The domain-invariant content representation then lays the base for continual semantic segmentation. Our approach takes inspiration from domain adaptation and combines it with continual learning for hippocampal segmentation in brain MRI. We showcase that our method reduces catastrophic forgetting and outperforms state-of-the-art continual learning methods.
Sciencearxiv.org

How balance and sample size impact bias in the estimation of causal treatment effects: A simulation study

Observational studies are often used to understand relationships between exposures and outcomes. They do not, however, allow conclusions about causal relationships to be drawn unless statistical techniques are used to account for the imbalance of confounders across exposure groups. Propensity score and balance weighting (PSBW) are useful techniques that aim to reduce the imbalances between exposure groups by weighting the groups to look alike on the observed confounders. Despite the plethora of available methods to estimate PSBW, there is little guidance on what one defines as adequate balance, and unbiased and robust estimation of the causal treatment effect is not guaranteed unless several conditions hold. Accurate inference requires that 1. the treatment allocation mechanism is known, 2. the relationship between the baseline covariates and the outcome is known, 3. adequate balance of baseline covariates is achieved post-weighting, 4. a proper set of covariates to control for confounding bias is known, and 5. a large enough sample size is available. In this article, we use simulated data of various sizes to investigate the influence of these five factors on statistical inference. Our findings provide evidence that the maximum Kolmogorov- Smirnov statistic is the proper statistical measure to assess balance on the baseline covariates, in contrast to the mean standardised mean difference used in many applications, and 0.1 is a suitable threshold to consider as acceptable balance. Finally, we recommend that 60-80 observations, per confounder per treatment group, are required to obtain a reliable and unbiased estimation of the causal treatment effect.

