Two Truths About Restaurant Profits

I’ve probably written somewhere about my speech to a group of Republicans who I managed to fire up about housing economics. After a discussion of supply and demand and how overregulation of the housing market was the culprit of higher prices, not greed I got a big round of applause. And after the cheering stopped, talking with a small group afterword, an enthusiastic member of the audience said without any sense of irony, “I agree with every word you said; I just think these larger projects need more parking!” As I’ve pointed out, parking is one of the best measures of both the rationality and irrationality of human behavior. Anyone who has experienced this frustration will appreciate a recent conversation on EconTalk with Donald Shoup, a prolific writer and thinker on parking.