How to Integrate Climate Risk into Credit Risk Assessments
According to TCFD’s latest Status Report in 2020, there are over 1,700 companies signed up to disclose climate-related risks and opportunities through its major financial reporting. More importantly, the abundance of climate-related risk data is expected to be largely supplemented by data providers and NGOs, such as CDP, 2Degree Investing, and Carbon4 Finance etc.. It is expected that in order to fully incorporate climate risk into (credit) investment/business decisions, there will be an increasing demand to explore nonconventional modeling techniques to “translate” the climate scenarios, emission reduction pathway, or carbon management ESG indicators into financial implications.towardsdatascience.com
