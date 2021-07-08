How to Integrate Climate Risk into Credit Risk Assessments

One of my frustrations over the years has been the continuing practice of those involved in addressing technology (or IT) risk and related audit of seeing it in a silo. About 15 years ago, I was on a team of practitioners developing guidance for auditors (the GAIT Methodology, which continues to be recommended guidance by the IIA). One of the team members was Jay Taylor, head of IT Audit for GM at that time (later its CRO). He said something that resonates today: "There is no such thing as IT risk, only business risk."