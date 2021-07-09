Cancel
Lufkin, TX

East Texas shelter offers pets at reduced rate to ‘clear the shelter’

By Brianna Linn
KLTV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUFKIN , Texas (KTRE) - The Winnie Berry Humane Society is offering pets at a reduced rate this week. The adoption center partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to conduct their Empty the Shelters project. The project aims to find every animal a loving home and offers pets at a lower cost. The humane society recognizes the financial hassle that purchasing a pet can bring, so the project offers the animals at a reduced fee of $25.

