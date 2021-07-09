Coastal Flood Warning issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 00:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 1:40 AM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 2:30 AM and next high tide at Coltons Point is at 3:06 AM and 3:46 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/01 AM 3.8 2.3 2.3 1-2 Moderate 09/03 PM 1.1 -0.5 -0.3 1 None 10/02 AM 1.3 -0.3 -0.3 1 None 10/03 PM 1.0 -0.6 -0.4 0 None 11/03 AM 1.3 -0.3 -0.3 0-1 None