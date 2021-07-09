Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 22:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CORSON AND NORTHWESTERN DEWEY COUNTIES At 1039 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Isabel, or 28 miles north of Lantry, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Corson and northwestern Dewey Counties, including the following locations... northern Cheyenne River Reservation. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH