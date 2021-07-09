Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 89

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Diamond Phillips
Person
Esai Morales
Person
Ritchie Valens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Filipinos#Filipino American#Scots Irish#Mexican American#Native American#Spanish#Navy#Mexican American#Puerto Rican#Cuban#Caucasian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Philippines
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Actor, model Daniel Mickelson dead at 23

ATLANTA — Actor and budding fashion designer Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at the age of 23, his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, confirmed via social media Monday night. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even...
Celebritiesmetv.com

How My Three Sons star Fred MacMurray became one of the wealthiest actors in the biz

The film noir and sitcom star was a true business mogul. When Fred MacMurray passed away in 1991, his obituary in The New York Times revealed a rather shocking fact about the actor — at one point in his career, he was the fourth highest-paid citizen in the United States. His image disguised his wealth, as audiences pictured the fellow as a simple man who enjoyed a pipe and comfy slippers. Family fare like My Three Sons and The Shaggy Dog built that fatherly, cardigan-clad image of the MacMurray. It turns out, however, the film title on his resume that best described his life was The Happiest Millionaire.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
TV Showsenstarz.com

Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74. Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films. Sources reported...
TV & VideosPopculture

'NCIS' Star Wanted for Kidnapping After Allegedly Disappearing With Son

Reports claim that former NCIS star Zoe McLellan is wanted for kidnapping after vanishing with her son amid a custody battle with her ex-husband. According to The Sun, Jean-Pierre Guy Gillain claims McLellan disappeared with their son, Sebastian, and he hasn't seen her since April 2019. TMZ notes that court...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans Out With Mom Angelia Jolie & Brother Pax, 17, In NYC

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt kept her blonde hair back in a bun as she visited the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham, staying casual in jeans and Vans sneakers. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, is looking more and more grown up! The teenager was spotted out with her mom Angelina Jolie, 46, and older brother Pax, 17, as the trio headed to the studio of visual artist Daniel Arsham in the Queens borough of New York City earlier this week. Shiloh, who is the spitting image of her dad Brad Pitt, 57, kept her blonde hair back in a casual bun for the family stay. She stayed casual in a loose fitting pair of faded and distressed jeans, a cozy black hoodie and a classic pair of black Vans sneakers.
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Rare photo of Princess Diana with long hair has just been released

Princess Diana may have passed away over two decades ago, but she continues to live in the hearts of millions all around the world. Yesterday marked her 60th birth anniversary and her sons took this occasion to unveil a statue created in her honour. And while everyone was busy admiring the magnificent monument, this childhood photo of the Princess that was uploaded on social media slipped unnoticed.

Comments / 89

Community Policy