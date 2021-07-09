Sanctions As A Tool Of US Foreign Policy: The Use Of “Public Designation” Under Section 7031 (c)

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR. New York and Tirana — The U.S. Secretary of State can combat corruption and gross human rights violations by invoking the Section 7031 (c) provision, which bars individuals found to be highly corrupt or as egregious violators of human rights from entry to the United States. The recent designation of Albania’s former President and Prime Minister Sali Berisha raises questions about the process of sanctioning an individual under Section 7031 (c): Should the person being investigated have the right to confront the accusations through a transparent process? Once sanctioned, should there be the right to an appeal?