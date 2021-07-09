Cancel
TV Series

AMC+ unveils the trailer for The North Water, starring Colin Farrell, Jack O'Connell and Stephen Graham

The five-part BBC-produced series tells the story of Patrick Sumner (O’Connell), a disgraced ex-army surgeon who signs up as ship’s doctor on a whaling expedition to the Arctic in the 1850s. Based on the acclaimed novel by Ian McGuire, The North Water, premiering July 15, has been in the works since 2016. It premieres on AMC+ on July 15.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Stephen Graham
Colin Farrell
AMC+'s The North Water makes the case for more TV shows set on boats

"With a few notable exceptions (yes Black Sails fans, I see you), boats have made scant appearances as settings on the small screen," says Jeva Lange. "The S.S. Minnow might be the most famous television boat of all time, but the majority of Gilligan's Island takes place at the castaways' more terrestrial compound. The most identifiable boat series otherwise is undoubtedly Love Boat, the romantic comedy that aired between 1977 and 1986 and exemplified why boats naturally loan themselves to TV, with their exotic port of calls conducive to weekly episodes; their crewmembers making for returning characters with rotating passenger guests spots; and their inexhaustible opportunities for drama despite their relatively small physical size (as any sailor will wryly confirm). Beyond a corny sitcom that aired three decades ago, though, there are few other popular examples of boats in television outside of reality TV, like Bravo's Below Deck franchise, which follows around the abnormally attractive crew of a superyacht during its charter season. The North Water's course, then, is sailed both literally and figuratively in uncharted waters. Based on Ian McGuire's 'blood-drenched' 2016 novel of the same name and directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years), the five-part miniseries premiering Thursday might best be described as The Terror meets Moby-Dick meets The Lost City of Z, all by way of Joseph Conrad. Though only the first half of The North Water technically takes place aboard the Volunteer, the ship scenes are the high points in the front-loaded miniseries. Even in a story as dark and sordid as this, there is a romance to the Age of Sail that immediately sucks you in with its creaking wood and gimbaled kerosene lamps. The showrunner, Haigh, gives the Volunteer space to show off, too; in the background of every shot on deck there are men busy at work, while plentiful runtime is given to moments like raising sails (and seasickness), as well as to sublime exterior shots of the ship in the North Atlantic waters. The dexterity of the camerawork on deck also gives a strong sense of the boat as a lived-in physical space, something of a rarity in the few maritime shows that have come before it that have had to make do with sound stages."
