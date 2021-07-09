14-Year-Old Zaila Avant-garde Is the First African American Winner of the Scripps Spelling Bee

For the first time in the competition's 93-year history, an African American student has been crowned the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. 14-year-old Zaila Avant-garde, an eighth grader from Harvey, LA, secured her victory on Thursday by spelling the word "murraya." If, like me, you've never heard of a murraya, it's defined by Oxford as a "small genus of trees and shrubs native to Asia and Australia and cultivated elsewhere."