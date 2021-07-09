CBS schedules the CMT Music Awards for April -- the same month it used to air the ACM Awards

"With the CMT Music Awards moving from its usual June berth to a spring slot, what’s lost on no one is that April is the month that CBS had almost always broadcast the ACM Awards, until the network and the academy came to loggerheads over renewing their deal in recent months. CBS’ last broadcast of the ACMs was less than three months ago, on April 18," explains Chris Willman. "Moreover, ViacomCBS announced 'the company’s first ever Country Music Week' around the broadcast of the CMT Music Awards, with additional programs to air on CMT around the main event. This could presumably include some lead-up programs as well as what the company is calling an “exclusive director’s cut” of the awards show that will air on CMT and other cable properties some time after the live broadcast of the awards on CBS April 3."