The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had no shortage of runs on Saturday but unfortunately for them neither did the Quad Cities River Bandits. The Rattlers fell to the Bandits 11-9. After three innings the T-Rats were down 5-1 before tying up the game in the fifth. Quad Cities got four runs the following inning and led the rest of the game. Hayden Cantrelle got a solo home run for the Timber Rattlers in the game.