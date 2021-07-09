Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paramount, CA

Justin Chambers to play Marlon Brando in Paramount+'s Making-of The Godfather series The Offer

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Grey's Anatomy alum is returning to the small screen to play the acting icon, who won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Don Vito Corleone in The Godfather. ALSO: The Offer casts Lou Ferrigno as Luca Brasi actor Lenny Montana and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chambers
Person
Lou Ferrigno
Person
Marlon Brando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Mike White explains his reality career, why he wanted The White Lotus to be unlike Succession's rich people and why he isn't reviving Enlightened

In a wide-ranging New Yorker interview, White discussed his reality TV career and being in-demand now that Enlightened feels more relevant a decade later. "I remember I was at a party at Courteney Cox’s house—I’m not really good friends with her, but I was there," he says. "And I was just about to go on Amazing Race. And Jennifer Aniston was there, and I was so proud and excited. I was, like, “I’m going on Amazing Race with my dad!” I could see Jennifer Aniston’s eyes being, like, Why the f*ck . . . ? That’s not anything that anyone aspires to, to be a reality contestant. I actually just auditioned with my boyfriend to be on House Hunters International. With Survivor, I had a party for the penultimate episode I was on, at my house. And, you know, it was the best night of my life. I won the challenge that night. Everyone thought I was throwing the party because I was going home, but instead I won the immunity challenge. I had friends from childhood there. I had the Survivor contestants there. And then I had people like Diane Keaton and Angelina Jolie! I was, like, This is the best. So, you know, maybe they think I’m crazy. Doing those shows, I thought, I’m not going to let losing the credibility of some ritzy-titzy person or critic or whatever prevent me from having this experience." White also explained that he wanted the rich on The White Lotus to be more relatable than the rich on Succession. "I think of that show Succession," he says. "It’s a great show, but it’s very king’s court. You can kind of otherize them. They’re billionaires. With White Lotus, I wanted it to be more, like, this is your next-door-neighbor rich person who is part of the system." Additionally, discussed HBO approaching him about reviving Enlightened. "If we made Enlightened now, it would feel like it was pandering to the zeitgeist!" he says. "HBO even brought up the possibility of doing a third season. But, right now, that doesn’t feel like a bold decision." White further explains: "HBO has mentioned in the last two or three years, saying that they would be interested—a one-off short season or a movie that wraps everything up. I’m not saying I would never do it, but it just makes me wonder: Why do you want to do this now? I’m such a contrarian. I love Laura (Dern), and there would be reasons to do it. But I kind of feel like it’s the Ghost of Christmas Past. It’s funny, because Amy Jellicoe could actually be the villain of the third season. There could be a funny twist."
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max developing The Final Girl Support Group with Charlize Theron and Andy and Barbara Muschietti

The Oscar-winning actress and the team behind It are adapting Grady Hendrix’s recently released horror novel as a potential TV series. According to Deadline, "the novel’s title refers to a Los Angeles–based therapeutic support group for six 'final girls'— survivors of mass-murderer rampages whose experiences inspired the slasher franchises that saturated horror cinema in the 1980s and ’90s, earning them minor celebrity."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Rosie O'Donnell addresses spoiling Fight Club on her talk show in 1999

“I was just talking because I didn’t think it was good and the Sixth Sense was out,” she said on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show of giving away the ending to the 1999 David Fincher film starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton. “I don’t know. It just annoyed me, the movie. So I was saying the Sixth Sense makes sense, but this one doesn’t make sense because of the thing at the end.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Hein’s Picks: Ted Lasso Returns to Sky-High Expectations

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

All American Looks to the Future and Ridiculousness Gets a Feel-Good Spinoff

With high school winding down, the teens of All American consider life beyond Beverly and South Crenshaw in The CW drama’s Season 3 finale. Also today: MTV’s Ridiculousness franchise gets a cute and cuddly upgrade with Adorableness, Bachelorette Katie Thurston makes a difficult decision, and the Below Deck Mediterranean crew hits the town for a night off. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Sudeikis compares Ted Lasso's second season to Star Wars sequel The Empire Strikes Back because he says the characters have to face their own issues rather than fight against external forces. In fact, fellow co-creator Bill Lawrence envisioned Ted Lasso as a three-season series, using the original Star Wars trilogy as a template. “The cool thing for this particular show, because we did that, is that we knew every character’s journey — beginning, middle and end — for all three seasons,” Lawrence says. “We’re not gonna suddenly shift gears and add more middle to this three-season story of the team of Richmond and the characters involved.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Frankie Lons, BET reality star and Keyshia Cole's mother, dies at 61

Lons died of an overdose after a decades-long struggle with addiction, reports TMZ. Her addiction battle was documented on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew a decade ago. Lons also appeared on all four of her daughter's BET reality shows (Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia & Daniel: Family First, Keyshia Cole: All In and Keyshia Cole: My New Life) and the 2009 spinoff series Frankie & Neffe, which she starred in with another daughter, Neffeteria Pugh. “I don’t want to live forever,” Lons told Cole in 2019. “You’ll always have my protection as a mother, spiritually. Nothing can touch a mother’s love.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

The Doctors' former host Ian Smith accuses Dr. Phil's production company and ViacomCBS of racism

A year ago, The Doctors underwent a format revamp, tapping former co-host Dr. Ian Smith as the show's sole host. In January, Smith alleged he was fired after complaining about racially insensitive remarks and the show's toxic workplace culture. Smith made his allegations public in a newly filed complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the New York State Division of Human Rights. The complaint lists ViacomCBS, Stage 29 Productions -- Dr. Phil's production company, named after the Dr. Phil's Paramount Studios soundstage -- and executive producers Patty Ciano and Jay McGraw as respondents. Phil McGraw is executive producer of The Doctors, created by his son Jay McGraw, who isn't a doctor. Smith alleges that once he became solo host, his efforts to diversify the mostly white production staff were repeatedly rebuffed by until he was terminated in early January and replaced by a white host. Smith also accused executive producer Patty Ciano of creating a hostile work environment. “If my client didn’t complain about racism, he would still be the host of The Doctors," Smith’s attorney, Rick Ostrove, said in a statement. “His repeated complaints are a show of courage. He stuck his neck out to make the industry more inclusive and make the world a better place. We are exceptionally confident that we will prevail in this case and look forward to trial.” In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Smith added: “The Doctors show has an extremely hostile work environment. It has a tremendous disregard for diversity and it is extremely abusive to those who speak up with concerns about behavior or about the culture of inequity.” Smith's complaint also describes a January incident involving Married to Medicine star Jacqueline Walters and a Zoom hot mic that led to his termination. “Between tapings, during friendly banter, Dr. Ian told Dr. Jackie that he no longer watched her show because of ‘how it made us look.’ This was a reference to the highly publicized concerns of people in the minority community that ‘Married to Medicine’ portrays African Americans in a negative light,” the complaint states. Smith alleges he later overheard a producer and her assistants talking about the interaction over a Zoom call they were unaware was still active. One of the assistants was overheard saying, “Just because he’s Black, he can’t get away with sh*t like that. Someone needs to tell him off.” After reporting the incident to Cirano, Smith says he was fired four days later and replaced by Andrew Ordon, a white man. This is the second time this year The Doctors has been accused of having a toxic work environment. The Doctors veteran Dr. Rachael Ross told Page Six that the show's workplace is so hostile, it "makes working at Ellen look like a walk in the park.” “The whole culture is toxic," Ross told Page Six. "The executive producer (Patricia Ciano) constantly yells at people. She even cussed me out once. There was also always something about my hair. They were constantly making comments, and harassing me about my hair." A spokesperson for CBS declined to comment when contacted by the Los Angeles Times.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

Power and The Americans actor Isaiah Stokes indicted for murder

Stokes, 41, was arraigned Friday morning on a three-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Stokes has appeared in small roles on a number of New York-based TV shows, including two episodes of The Americans, two episodes of Louie, Law & Order: SVU, Power, Rescue Me, Boardwalk Empire and Blue Bloods.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert teases a return to Comedy Central

The Late Show host released a video today about coming home to Comedy Central, but he offered no details. “Can you ever really go home again?” the South Carolina native asked in a voiceover as a car is seen driving past a Welcome To South Carolina sign. “Or do you have to build your own home?” The video teases that this fall, "Stephen Colbert comes home to Comedy Central...if he could find us." Colbert, of course, is a veteran of Comedy Central's The Daily Show and The Colbert Report. And he works for ViacomCBS, which owns Comedy Central.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Charmed's Madeleine Mantock exits after three seasons

The British actress, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since The CW's Charmed reboot launched in 2018, has opted not to return for Season 4. “Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock tells TVLine in an statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.” The Season 3 finale airing Friday will mark Mantock's final appearance. As TVLine's Andy Swift points out, original Charmed star Shannon Doherty also left the 1998-2006 WB series after three seasons. “We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro tell TVLine. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy