Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Fox News is searching for a liberal to replace Juan Williams on The Five

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Fox News has become more conservative, the right-leaning cable news network insists that it still trying to provide a liberal voice on The Five following Williams' recent departure. Though some liberals have filled in, Fox News is in no rush to find a permanent replacement for Juan Williams. Even The Five's Jesse Watters sees the need for a liberal voice. “You want someone, maybe with a different perspective, to have ideas that are provocative to you, and you can counter those ideas. You can have a debate and discussion. It makes you a better host,” says Watters, adding: “I would say that I enjoy having a liberal voice on the show and I expect it to continue.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Watters
Person
Juan Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Five
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
U.S. PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Damning CNN Supercut Reveals Who Tucker Carlson Really Sounds Like Now

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is starting to sound a lot like right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. CNN on Sunday played a supercut of Carlson’s rhetoric matching that of the Infowars host — Both think the government is spying on them, both have pushed conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines, and both have claimed the FBI was behind the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by pro-Trump insurrectionists.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Former Fox executive calls network "poison for America"

Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch "owes himself a better legacy than a news channel that no reasonable person would believe," former Fox executive Preston Padden wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast, published Monday. Why it matters: Padden was president of network distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company for seven...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Fired Fox News Host Ed Henry Sues Network and CEO for Defamation

Ed Henry, a former Fox News host who was fired last summer for sexual misconduct, sued the network and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for defamation on Wednesday. The complaint says that after Henry’s 2019 promotion to “America’s Newsroom” co-host, “Scott and Fox News turned against Plaintiff and abruptly fired him, publicly humiliating him in the process.” The suit claims Scott knew a rape accusation was coming from a former Fox Business staffer with whom Henry said he had a consensual affair, though the complaint called the accusation “false.”
TV & Videosmediaite.com

One MSNBC Show Broke Fox News’ Dominance in the Thursday Ratings

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace beat CNN and Fox News in total viewers at 4 pm on Thursday. The first hour of Deadline: White House received 1.47 million viewers, followed by Your World with Neil Cavuto with 1.25 million and the first hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper getting 772,000 viewers.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: The GOP is criminally reckless on COVID

What happens if President Biden , facing a new surge in COVID, asks people to start wearing masks again? What happens if he suggests people stay home for a while to get the virus under control?. Here’s my bet:. The Republican Party — and former President Trump — will exploit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy