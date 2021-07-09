Fox News is searching for a liberal to replace Juan Williams on The Five

As Fox News has become more conservative, the right-leaning cable news network insists that it still trying to provide a liberal voice on The Five following Williams' recent departure. Though some liberals have filled in, Fox News is in no rush to find a permanent replacement for Juan Williams. Even The Five's Jesse Watters sees the need for a liberal voice. “You want someone, maybe with a different perspective, to have ideas that are provocative to you, and you can counter those ideas. You can have a debate and discussion. It makes you a better host,” says Watters, adding: “I would say that I enjoy having a liberal voice on the show and I expect it to continue.”