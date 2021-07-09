Cancel
Leverage: Redemption puts an advisory to an episode involving a condo tower collapsing

 10 days ago

The IMDb TV series, which premiered one day early on Thursday, features an episode reminiscent of the June 24 condo tower tragedy in Surfside, Florida that has accounted for 50 confirmed deaths so far. In the episode titled “The Tower Job,” a New Orleans real estate developer's cost-cutting leads to a New Orleans condo tower's collapse. The episode uses visual effects to show the condo tower collapsing. Leverage: Redemption has added an advisory reading: “Please note: due to recent events, select images in this episode may be unsettling for some viewers.”

