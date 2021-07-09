Leverage: Redemption puts an advisory to an episode involving a condo tower collapsing

“Leverage” — the fun, if formulaic, high-tech Robin Hood series that ran for five seasons on TNT starting in 2008 — is back. Now called “Leverage: Redemption” and streaming on IMDb TV starting Friday, July 9 (eight more episodes are expected to be released in the fall to round out the first season), the show is essentially the same but with “ER” heartthrob Noah Wyle replacing Timothy Hutton as headliner. Returning are the core crew of super-capable criminals who whip up elaborate stings on horridly rich and powerful scumbags with unbelievable ease, always deftly overcoming a complication or two. They not only right the wrongs but also leave the bad guys destitute, humiliated and probably headed for prison.