Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh In ‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series

Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh has joined the prequel series cast of ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, along with the previously announced member Laurence O’Fuarain. According to Variety, Yeoh will star as Scian, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent. The Witcher Season 2 Teaser: Henry Cavill As Geralt Is All Set To Face His Dangerous Destiny In The Netflix Follow-Up (Watch Video).