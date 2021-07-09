Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix Casts Michelle Yeoh In ‘The Witcher’ Prequel Series

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michelle Yeoh has been cast in The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming prequel series. Yeoh will portray nomadic sword-elf Scían in an original plot that takes place 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. The show will delve into the creation of the first prototype Witcher, as well as lead up to the “conjunction of the spheres” that allowed the worlds of elves, monsters, and men to overlap in the first place.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Prequel#Marvel#Malaysian#Blood Origins#Irish#De Barra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek: Discovery’s Michelle Yeoh Joins The Witcher: Blood Origin

The Witcher: Blood Origin, Netflix’s upcoming spinoff of the mainline series which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, has just announced the latest addition to its already extensive cast. Michelle Yeoh, of Tomorrow Never Dies and Star Trek: Discovery fame, was confirmed earlier today by the streaming platform’s Malaysian Twitter account to have joined the project as Scían. While not much is yet known about the character, Netflix briefly describes her as the “very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves” in a world yet to be touched by man.
TV & Videospsu.com

The Witcher Blood Origin On Netflix Has Cast Sophia Brown As Éile

Netflix has announced that its prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Sophia Brown as Éile, a warrior-turned-Nomadic musician. Sophia Brown joins as Éile, an elite warrior-turned-nomadic musician who is forced to return to the way of the blade after a grand reckoning on the Continent sends her on a quest for vengeance and redemption.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

The Witcher: Blood Origin – Netflix Show Casts Michelle Yeoh as Scían, The Very Last of Her Nomadic Tribe (Read Deets)

Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh has joined the prequel series cast of ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’, along with the previously announced member Laurence O’Fuarain. According to Variety, Yeoh will star as Scian, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent. The Witcher Season 2 Teaser: Henry Cavill As Geralt Is All Set To Face His Dangerous Destiny In The Netflix Follow-Up (Watch Video).
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Michelle Yeoh

Showing 1 - 8 of 8 articles tagged "Michelle Yeoh" Michelle Yeoh to star in The Witcher: Blood Origin as a sword-elf Yeoh will play the role of Scían opposite Laurence O'Fuarain on Netflix's six-part The Witcher limited prequel series. Watch: Star Trek: Discovery Sends Michelle Yeoh Off With a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’: Sophia Brown To Star With Laurence O’Fuarain & Michelle Yeoh In Netflix Fantasy Series, Filming To Begin In The UK In August

EXCLUSIVE: Giri/Haji and Marcella star Sophia Brown will co-star with Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) in Netflix’s anticipated fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin, we can reveal. Brown has been cast in the role of Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess,...
MoviesGizmodo

Shang-Chi Actress Michelle Yeoh Provides New Details on Her Character

The reigning queen of martial arts cinema, Michelle Yeoh, has offered up some info on her role in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. While expressing her excitement for being a part of the legacy of the MCU’s first Asian superhero film, Yeoh also told Collider some subtle details on her mysterious character Ying Nan. “We are so happy that we are having our first Asian superhero. And not just superhero but superheroines around him as well, and I am a guardian of a mythical city.”
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

Alex Kurtzman “Very Optimistic” About Star Trek Section 31 Series

There are currently five Star Trek series in active production, including three live-action shows (Discovery, Picard, and Strange New Worlds). But there is actually another show that is still being worked on behind the scenes. Section 31 “On A Great Track”. CBS announced the development of a Star Trek series...
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek Producers Remain Optimistic About Section 31 Spinoff's Future

Star Trek's Emperor Georgiou fans can take heart knowing that hope is not lost for the planned Star Trek: Discovery Section 31 spinoff. Fans following the project will remember that a writers room was in place with plans to start production on the show's pilot episode immediately after Discovery's third season wrapped. Plans changed due to COVID-19. Discovery's season three barely finished production before lockdown went into effect, leaving no time for Section 31 to begin filming. With five Star Trek shows currently in production, the producers behind the Star Trek franchise decided to put the series on hold for the time being. Still, Star Trek head Alex Kurtzman remains optimistic about the show's future.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

The Witcher – Nightmare of the Wolf: Cast, Plot, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About the Animated Spin-Off of Henry Cavill’s Netflix Fantasy Series

On Jul 9, 2021, at the WitcherCon, along with the reveal of The Witcher Season 2 trailer, Netflix even showcased a sneak peek at the new animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The details on it haven’t been revealed yet but we do know that it will be a story based around Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was announced after the premiere of The Witcher Season One and has fans excited for this story. The Witcher 2 First Stills: Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia Gets a New Armour and It Makes Him More Badass! (View Pics).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
MusicPosted by
HOLAUSA

Anitta stuns in her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue debut

Anitta looks absolutely stunning in the spread for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, being photographed on a beach in Hollywood, Florida. The Brazilian superstar, whose full name is Larissa de Macedo Machado, shot to fame in 2013 after releasing her single, “Show das Poderosas” along with an...
Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray’s Real Husband Came To Eddie Janko’s Wedding Dress Fitting: ‘It Was a Collaboration’

Before Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) became a member of the Reagan family, Blue Bloods fans held their breath each time she and Jamie (Will Estes) would appear together. Finally, when that fateful moment arrived and the two became more than just partners, the entire fandom celebrated, bestowing the couple with the hashtag #jamko. The episode that featured their wedding epitomized what Blue Bloods is about–devotion to family and to the safety of all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy