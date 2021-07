Salem Little League will host their travel tryouts for 8u-14u levels on July 18th. Specific times have not been decided yet due to coaches availability. Also there will be softball travel tryouts that same day. Softball will consist of 8u, 10u and 12u. Again no specific times have been decided yet but they will put out a schedule as soon as possible. The League also mandates that those who play travel must sign up and play little league for the summer as the league feels it’s important that the kids travel together.