specific app notification wake up screen for no reason

5 REASONS YOU SHOULD HAVE DOCUMENT APP IN YOUR PHONE. There are apps on your phone that you think you won't need to use very often, so you don't have to install them, they're fine for using on a computer. But did you know, most of the risks come from thinking: I will never have such a situation. But life is not what we want it to be, there are still many cases that happen beyond our imagination. Therefore, do not despise applications that seem simple but extremely useful! Say there are books, tips have evidence, let's go through some reasons to install the document app on any phone!