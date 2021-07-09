Cancel
specific app notification wake up screen for no reason

 10 days ago

I got my S21 Ultra (AT&T variant) a few months ago and noticed a strange behavior. some of my apps will force my phone screen on for some reason and I don't know if there's a setting to prevent that from happening. The 2 main ones that I know for sure that does this is the Amcrest Smart Home app and the older Amcrest View Pro app (I have both apps because I have older cameras that doesn't seem to want to connect to the newer Smart Home app)

