specific app notification wake up screen for no reason
I got my S21 Ultra (AT&T variant) a few months ago and noticed a strange behavior. some of my apps will force my phone screen on for some reason and I don't know if there's a setting to prevent that from happening. The 2 main ones that I know for sure that does this is the Amcrest Smart Home app and the older Amcrest View Pro app (I have both apps because I have older cameras that doesn't seem to want to connect to the newer Smart Home app)forum.xda-developers.com
