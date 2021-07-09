Cancel
Orwell, OH

Community steps forward for businessman

By WARREN DILLAWAY warren@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 10 days ago

ORWELL — A community is coming together to help the family of a long time Orwell businessman who recently suffered a massive stroke, said Pam Dobay, owner of a village hair salon.

Dobay said Andy Holloman, owner of A & J Sports, was always the first to reach out and help the community in many different ways.

“He does tons of stuff for the community,” she said.

Dobay said she has known Holloman for decades and decided to start a “GoFundMe” account to pay for medical bills that are accumulating as he continues to receive treatment.

Dobay said Holloman always goes the extra mile and even created masks with the company logo for people during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said her children were around the same age as Holloman’s children. They served together on a Grand Valley Area Local Schools parent-teacher organization.

Dobay said Holloman even created special shirts for a July 4 event and brought them to her early in case he couldn’t come. She said he suffered a stroke on July 1.

“Andy is a great guy. I first dealt with Andy in youth baseball,” said Terry Hejduk, who also later worked with Holloman as GV athletic director.

He said Holloman has been deeply committed to the school district.

“I dealt with Andy a ton. He is a guy who bleeds [Grand Valley] blue,” Hejduk said.

The “GoFundMe” account had collected $6,620 by late Thursday afternoon.

On the site, Dobay states that Holloman is fighting for his life. She also states that Holloman has always stepped up for the community and now it is time for the community to step up for him.

