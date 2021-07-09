Broken gas line causes evacuation in Conneaut

CONNEAUT — Traffic was diverted along Route 20 and families were evacuated from their homes on Thursday after a gas line was broken during construction around 11:30 a.m. on the west side of the city, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steven Lee.

A Route 20 improvement project has westbound traffic shut down from Parrish Road to Gore Road till October, but the eastbound section was also blocked for all but Dominion Energy crews until the leak was repaired around 3:30 p.m., Lee said.

“We had someone hit a gas line,” Lee said.

He said the area that was struck sits close to the road base.

Lee said the last crews arrived to complete the project around 2:30 p.m. and it was plugged by 3:30 p.m. and fire crews were seen leaving the scene.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Logan Drive and West Main Street. Lee said firefighters went door-to-door to evacuate the immediate area around the leak site, but he was unsure how many homes were affected.

Firefighters blocked traffic and monitored the situation near the Parrish Road intersection and at the Gore Road crossing, but some motorists still tried to go through area businesses and continue east.

Lee said nobody was injured. A few bicyclists made their way along Route 20 well west of the incident, but few people were venturing near the site except Dominion Energy employees working to cap the leak.

Lee said the fire department was told the size of the area to evacuate by Dominion Energy employees and responded to meet that recommendation.