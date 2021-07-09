Cancel
The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Welcomes New Addition to the Family

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarley Quinn, The Flight Attendant, and The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has officially welcomed another member to her family. Earlier this week, Cuoco took to Instagram to reveal that she and her husband, Karl Cook, have adopted a new dog, a 9-year-old Bullmastiff named Larry. In the post, which you can check out below, Cuoco called Larry the "perfect addition to our lives", and also thanked his previous foster homes for taking care of him.

