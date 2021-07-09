Cancel
Texas State

Texas Republicans Reveal Bills of Far-Reaching Voting Restrictions

By American People News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“There’s no doubt this is going to be a voter suppression session,” said Sarah Labowitz, the policy and advocacy director at the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. The defiant tone continued on the sun-baked steps of the Capitol, where roughly 20 of the 67 Democrats in the Texas House joined voting rights advocates at a rally organized by Black Voters Matter, the Texas Right to Vote Coalition, the Texas for All Coalition and allied groups.

