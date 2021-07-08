Cancel
Public Safety

Australian Judge Sexually Harassed 2 Women, Court Inquiry Finds

By Christopher Niesche
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chief justice of the Federal Circuit Court of Australia has apologized to a court employee and former law students after an inquiry found one of the court’s judges sexually harassed them. “The Judge’s conduct is of great concern to the Court as is the harm caused to these young...

