Rain stopped play in all three east coast games. When play resumed in Florida, Orelvis Martinez hit three home runs and drove in nine. He is on fire this past week, in the five games against Clearwater he has seven home runs and three four hit games. This will immediately lead to calls to send him to Vancouver. We have to wait and see if he does the same next week against Lakeland. But if he has nothing left to prove in low A, then Vancouver could be in for a treat.