How to Avoid Heat-Related Illness as Temperatures Soar
Stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay connected during extreme heat. As an extended heat wave with temperatures predicted to reach 110 degrees approaches some inland areas of San Luis Obispo County, the Public Health Department encourages residents to protect themselves from heat-related illness and to check on those who may be especially at risk. This includes children, the elderly, people with health conditions, and people who work outdoors.www.slocounty.ca.gov
Comments / 0