What to expect from West Ham’s first preseason matchup vs. Dundee

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

It only feels like last night that West Ham finished their season, but alas, they’re back! They will take on Dundee today in their first preseason match. It could be the fact that West Ham finished on a high, making it into Europe, or that the Euros are still going on, but whatever the case, preseason football is back, and we at the GSH are ready for it. It’s only preseason, so it’s certainly not an area of real concern, but it is a good starting point for how the Hammers could progress into the 2021 campaign.

greenstreethammers.com

FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

