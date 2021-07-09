What to expect from West Ham’s first preseason matchup vs. Dundee
It only feels like last night that West Ham finished their season, but alas, they’re back! They will take on Dundee today in their first preseason match. It could be the fact that West Ham finished on a high, making it into Europe, or that the Euros are still going on, but whatever the case, preseason football is back, and we at the GSH are ready for it. It’s only preseason, so it’s certainly not an area of real concern, but it is a good starting point for how the Hammers could progress into the 2021 campaign.greenstreethammers.com
