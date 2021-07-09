Square To Enter Crypto Hardware Market With Bitcoin First Wallet
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey-led payments company Square confirmed it aims to build a bitcoin (BTC) first hardware wallet "to make bitcoin custody more mainstream." "We have a lot of questions and issues to reconcile and we’ll start with this product direction: bitcoin first, global distribution, multisig to achieve “assisted-self-custody,” and prioritizing mobile use," Jesse Dorogusker, Hardware Lead at Square, wrote in a Twitter thread today.cryptonews.com
