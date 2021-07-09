Square To Enter Crypto Hardware Market With Bitcoin First Wallet

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. For the last couple of decades, it's been fashionable to say that the Internet is a new stage in the human experience, a revolutionary point as significant as Gutenberg's or the Industrial Revolution. But, unfortunately, while the revolutionary aspect can't be questioned, we can't say that it's a new thing for humanity anymore. It's fair to say that by 1995, when Amazon came online, the Internet was so well established, at least in the developed world, that starting up an online bookstore made sense. That was twenty-six years ago.