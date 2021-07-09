Cancel
Tennis

Barty, Pliskova to meet for title

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWIMBLEDON, England — It was difficult for Ash Barty to imagine that a trip to her first Wimbledon final was just around the corner when she stopped playing at last month's French Open with a hip injury. Or even when she was two points from being pushed to a third...

