UC Berkeley’s Division of Computing, Data Science and Society adds 4 associate deans to aid in mission

On an average pandemic day, Nicholas Weaver, a computer science lecturer, shuffles his cats into his carpeted library as he prepares to deliver an online lecture. Normally, they are not allowed in the library, but the COVID-19 pandemic has bent the rules for more than just his cats. Weaver has always webcast his lectures, and he said most of the “small, intimate” class of 500 to 1,000 students seems to prefer remote learning for his classes anyway.