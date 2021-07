The global app market again broke its record high for app spending in the second quarter of 2021, while the total time spent in apps remained stable or grew during the period. According to the latest app market report from App Annie, global app spending reached $34 billion in Q2 2021, up $7 billion from the prior year and $2 billion quarter-over-quarter. Globally, TikTok topped the list of top apps by downloads. It was followed by Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, and Zoom. When it came to which apps brought in the most revenue, TikTok again ranked first, followed by YouTube, Tinder, Disney+, and Tencent Video.