Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Chasys Draw IES 5.06.01

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChasys Draw IES is a suite of applications including a layer-based image editor with animation, icon editing support and super-resolution via image stacking (Chasys Draw IES Artist), a multi-threaded image file converter (Chasys Draw IES Converter), a fast image viewer (Chasys Draw IES Viewer) and a RAW camera file processor (Chasys Draw IES raw-Photo). The whole suite is UAC aware and is designed to take advantage of multi-core processors, touch-screens and pen-input devices.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Architecture#Previews#Camera#Tiff#Chasys Draw Ies Artist#Multi#Vista#Tablet Pen Stylus#Shell#Gimp#Paint#Ppm Pgm Pbm#Pcx#Tga#Jpeg#Png#Gif#Pantone#Pms#Bmp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animation
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersNeowin

Firefox 90 launches with SmartBlock 2.0 and Windows improvements

Mozilla has announced the launch of Firefox 90 today, bringing with it improvements to Firefox on Windows, software WebRender, and SmartBlock’s handling of Facebook trackers. Those on Windows also receive a new Firefox menu that helps identify compatibility issues being caused by third-party applications which could help boost Firefox’s reliability on your system.
SoftwareNeowin

Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 adds Quake Mode to the system tray and more

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows Terminal Preview 1.10, which means that preview version 1.9 will soon head to users running the stable version. However, that version will not include the ability to set the tool as the default terminal, or the ability to edit actions from the Settings UI. Those features are still limited to the preview version. With that out of the way, Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 brings a few changes such as the addition of a command palette button to the dropdown menu, new actions, and more.
Video GamesNeowin

Stardock releases DeskScapes into Early Access on Steam for $2.99

Stardock released their popular desktop wallpaper management application, DeskScapes, into Early Access on Steam today. DeskScapes allows users to manage and apply both animated and traditional desktop backgrounds with seamless access to cloud-based computer wallpapers. The newest version, DeskScapes, builds on the successes of all the versions that came before...
Cell PhonesNeowin

Android 12 Beta 3 brings face detection to auto-rotate, scrolling screenshots, and more

Google announced Android 12 during its I/O conference in May, unveiling a major UI refresh called Material You, along with other improvements such as privacy-focused enhancements, and more. The firm has since released two betas, with the second beta bringing the adaptive accent colors shown off during the conference. Today, the firm is rolling out Android 12 Beta 3 that brings with it a few new features such as scrolling screenshots, auto-rotate improvements, and more.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft announces Windows 365 Cloud PC, its new virtualized cloud OS offering

After close to a year of rumors, Microsoft today officially announced Cloud PC, which is part of a new Windows 365 cloud offering from the Redmond firm, at its Inspire conference. The company says that Cloud PC is a “hybrid personal computing category” which “uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience”, remotely delivering Windows 10 and – eventually – Windows 11 to users across platforms from the cloud.
ComputersNeowin

Detailed specifications of Alder Lake-S Core i9-12900K and more SKUs reportedly leak

The alleged specifications of the upcoming Intel 12th gen desktop processors dubbed Alder Lake-S have leaked today, courtesy of '我用第三人称', a user on the Chinese Q&A website Zhihu. The new leak expands on some of the details we came to know earlier where the upcoming Alder Lake-S flagship 16-core, 24-thread (16C/24T) Core i9-12900K was outscoring the current AMD mainstream flagship Ryzen 9 5950X in the Cinebench R20 multi-core test.
SoftwareNeowin

QOwnNotes 21.7.5

QOwnNotes is a open source (GPL) plain-text file notepad with markdown support and todo list manager for GNU/Linux, Mac OS X and Windows, that (optionally) works together with the notes application of ownCloud (or Nextcloud). So you are able to write down your thoughts with QOwnNotes and edit or search for them later from your mobile device (like with CloudNotes) or the ownCloud web-service. The notes are stored as plain text files and you can sync them with your ownCloud sync client. Of course other software, like Dropbox, Syncthing, Seafile or BitTorrent Sync can be used too.
TechnologyNeowin

Transaction fees across Microsoft commercial marketplaces are being reduced to 3%

Microsoft had a bunch of announcements to share regarding its own products like Dynamics 365, Cloud for Sustainability, and Azure at its Inspire 2021 conference today. But perhaps something else that will attract businesses is the enhancements the company introduced for its commercial marketplaces for organizations. Across the industry, commercial...
SoftwareNeowin

Wireshark 3.4.7

Wireshark is a network packet analyzer. A network packet analyzer will try to capture network packets and tries to display that packet data as detailed as possible. You could think of a network packet analyzer as a measuring device used to examine what's going on inside a network cable, just like a voltmeter is used by an electrician to examine what's going on inside an electric cable (but at a higher level, of course). In the past, such tools were either very expensive, proprietary, or both. However, with the advent of Wireshark, all that has changed. Wireshark is perhaps one of the best open source packet analyzers available today.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft reveals enhancements to Event Grid and Azure Kubernetes Service

As is common in Microsoft events, the company had a lot to announce regarding enhancements to its Azure solutions. Apart from free extended security updates for older versions of Windows Server and SQL Server on Azure, it has also revealed improvements to Event Grid and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). Azure...
SoftwareNeowin

Latest Edge Dev build adds a flag to enable the Windows 11 design, brings more features

After a bit of a hiatus, Microsoft is back to releasing Edge Dev builds this week. Today, build 93.0.946.1 is heading out to users, bringing a few new features, including the ability to upload payment card information to a Microsoft Account and sync it across devices. The new share menu with the ‘email to myself’ option that was added earlier this month also gets a mention in the release notes.
SoftwareNeowin

Google announces Android Game Development Kit

Recently, we have seen Google pivot towards offering native libraries and capabilities baked within the OS that developers can utilize to tackle common use-cases. A couple of days ago, the company launched the Android ML Platform, making on-device inference easier. Now, it has revealed the Android Game Development Kit (AGDK).
TechnologyNeowin

Firefox 90.0

Firefox is a fast, full-featured Web browser. It offers great security, privacy, and protection against viruses, spyware, malware, and it can also easily block pop-up windows. The key features that have made Firefox so popular are the simple and effective UI, browser speed and strong security capabilities. Firefox has complete...
SoftwareNeowin

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC (2021.005.20058)

Adobe Acrobat Reader DC software is the free, trusted standard for viewing, printing, signing, and annotating PDFs. Its the only PDF viewer that can open and interact with all types of PDF content – including forms and multimedia. It’s connected to Adobe Document Cloud – so you can work with PDFs on computers and mobile devices.
SoftwareNeowin

Microsoft redesigns over 1,800 emoji in 3D, resurrects Clippy as the paper clip emoji

Microsoft’s Claire Anderson, Art Director & Emojiologist at the company’s design team today penned a post on Medium to talk about the work the Redmond firm has been doing to revamp the look of emoji for Windows and the various Microsoft services – which the firm says are over 1,800 in total. Anderson says that the team has been working to “dramatically refresh” these emojis to create something that is “innately Fluent” by option for 3D designs and animations, moving away for 2D.
InternetNeowin

Tor Browser 10.5.2

Protect your privacy. Defend yourself against network surveillance and traffic analysis. Tor is a network of virtual tunnels that allows people and groups to improve their privacy and security on the Internet. The Tor software protects you by bouncing your communications around a distributed network of relays run by volunteers all around the world: it prevents somebody from watching your Internet connection and learning what sites you visit, it prevents the sites you visit from learning your physical location, and it lets you access sites which are blocked.
Cell PhonesNeowin

Huawei launches HMS Core 6.0 for global app developers

The Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, has announced the launch of HMS Core 6.0 aimed at global app developers. The new update introduces new capabilities and updates other services and features that were present in the last version. Some of the main areas of improvement in HMS Core 6.0 are in media, graphics, and telecommunications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy