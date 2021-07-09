Fall sports athletes

Given just a few weeks to train with his teammates (what few of them there were), the Panthers junior wasn’t really sure what to expect when he entered the Class 1A-2A state championships in March. Turns out what he didn’t know was how good he’d be. Running shoulder to shoulder with a runner from Cloudcroft in the last quarter mile, Valdez turned on the jets and won going away. His six-second victory capped a weird and difficult build-up to the COVID-shortened cross country season, one that was Valdez’s for the taking.