Hartford Hawks Athletes Sue to Block Division 3 Move
The Hartford Hawks voted earlier this year to transition from division one to division three. There was quite a bit of controversy around the move, but all was going according to plan. That was until the announcement that the student-athletes and managers of Hartford were joining together to file a federal lawsuit to block the move. The student-athletes are arguing in federal court that the move violates a promise made to them “to play division one basketball for up to five years”.defpen.com
