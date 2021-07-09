Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Rand Paul vows to introduce bill to repeal airline mask mandate

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34d9LY_0ariDra600

On Twitter Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul of vowed to introduce legislation to remove the mask mandate now in effect for airlines.

“When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes,” Paul wrote. “Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!”

Paul, a Republican and the junior United States Senator from Kentucky since 2011, is a physician who has been a critic of the Biden mask mandates contained in the transportation executive order signed by the president on his first day in office.

The Senate returns to session on July 12.

Comments / 1

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Repeal#Mandates#The Mask#Twitter#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Forbes

Ted Cruz Claims Biden Admin Is Trampling ‘Free Speech’ By Pushing Social Media Sites To Remove Vaccine Misinformation

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) on Sunday accused the Biden administration of violating the First Amendment in its push for social media companies to do more to combat false claims about the shot, joining other conservatives who have seized on the Biden administration’s recent offensive against coronavirus vaccine misinformation in their crusade against big tech.
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Calls Mitch McConnell 'Knucklehead' for Not Eliminating Filibuster

Had Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell been more of a political powerhouse, the filibuster would be a thing of the past and Senator Joe Manchin would be a Republican, according to former President Donald Trump. Once Trump's greatest ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell broke with the former president over his...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

GOP joins Dems in taking on Big Pharma

Senators working to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal alive are zeroing in on Medicare prescription drug rebate formulas to offset up to $60 billion of the $1.2 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: Targeting those funds puts the bipartisan infrastructure plan in competition with...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill, a key senator said Sunday. Democrats have been struggling to get their marquee election reform bill passed in an evenly split Senate, where Republicans remain...
Congress & Courtscity-countyobserver.com

Senator Braun Bill Will End Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

Senator Mike Braun has cosponsored the Travel Mask Mandate Repeal Act of 2021, legislation to prohibit the imposition of mask mandates on public transportation. This legislation was introduced by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and U.S. Representative Andy Biggs (AZ-5) will be introducing companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives later this week. This bill is cosponsored by Tom Cotton (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).
Congress & CourtsNPR

Progressive To Filibuster Defender: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's Political Evolution

This weekend, we've been taking a look at two of the people who hold a lot of sway when it comes to the key issues being pushed by Democrats and the Biden White House. When it comes to moving forward on infrastructure spending, a budget proposal, measures to protect voting rights and reform immigration law, two Democratic senators have been at the center of it all - Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Charles Booker: Rand Paul is 'a joke'

Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker (D), who is looking to unseat Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) in the 2022 midterms, said that the lawmaker is "a joke," who makes Kentuckians into a "mockery" when he speaks. While appearing on Hill.TV's "Rising," Booker was asked by co-host Ryan Grim how running against...
Presidential ElectionFox News

McConnell blasts 'wild' $3.5T spending bill, says Dems do not have mandate to 'introduce socialism'

Democrats’ "wildly inappropriate" and massive $3.5 trillion spending spree will generate "zero" Republican support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday. "It's a wild spending taxing spree, completely inappropriate for the country, which is already suffering from dramatic inflation," McConnell, R-Ky., expressed to host Harris Faulkner....
Louisville, KYwkyufm.org

Kelley Paul Stumps For Husband, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, In Louisville

Conservative consultant and writer Kelley Paul stumped for her husband, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, at an event at a Louisville country club on Thursday. Speaking to the Women’s Republican Club of Louisville, Kelley Paul echoed her husband’s critiques of pandemic lockdown orders, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and news outlets’ coverage of the neighbor who attacked the junior senator in 2017, breaking several ribs.

Comments / 1

Community Policy