Sen. Rand Paul vows to introduce bill to repeal airline mask mandate

On Twitter Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul of vowed to introduce legislation to remove the mask mandate now in effect for airlines.

“When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes,” Paul wrote. “Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!”

Paul, a Republican and the junior United States Senator from Kentucky since 2011, is a physician who has been a critic of the Biden mask mandates contained in the transportation executive order signed by the president on his first day in office.

The Senate returns to session on July 12.