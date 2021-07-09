Buffalo Drive south of Flamingo Road closed due to crash

View more in
Traffic|whdh.com
Video shows hydroplaning vehicle going airborne over highway median
(WHDH) — Officials are urging people to take it slow on the roads during rainstorms after a vehicle hydroplaned and ended up going airborne over a highway median in Nevada. Dashcam video of the crash shows the vehicle flipping through the air and over the median before coming to a rest on the other side of the highway.
Traffic|Posted byBring Me The News
Pickup pulling camper and boat crashes, with all three rolling off the road
A couple were taken to a hospital with injuries after the spun out and rolled their pickup that was towing a camper and a boat on Hwy. 169 Friday. The crash happened on northbound Hwy. 169 in Princeton Township, Mille Lacs County, at 7:30 p.m. According to the Minnesota State...
Traffic|KCBY
Car crashed head on into motorcyclists traveling on Interstate 5
California Highway Patrol (CHP) says a crash on the Interstate 5 north of Shields left two motorcyclists with major injuries on Thursday and one car on fire. According to CHP, an elderly man was driving his Subaru Forester northbound on the I5. He hit two motorcyclists head-on while they were...
Vancouver, WA|Columbian
Two motorcyclists killed in three-vehicle crash on southbound I-205
Two people were killed Friday in a crash involving a motorcycle that forced all lanes of southbound Interstate 205 to close, causing hourslong traffic backups throughout the area. The Washington State Patrol said David W. Warford, 61, and Deborah A. Warford, 59, both of Vancouver, died after being transported to...
Traffic|Posted byNewsweek
Pedestrian Bridge Collapses Over Freeway Following Crash, At Least 6 Injured
A pedestrian bridge in Washington D.C. collapsed on Wednesday following a vehicle collision, leaving at least six individuals injured. The incident occurred at around 11:52 a.m. local time between Kenilworth Ave & Polk St. NE, according to Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Shortly after D.C. Fire and...
Wells, NV|Elko Daily Free Press
Fatal truck crash on I-80 caused by blowout
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. Troopers were called around 3:30 p.m. to the scene 26 miles east of Wells, near the interchange with...
Traffic|Posted byCBS LA
Crash Involving Big Rig On East 210 Freeway At Osborne Shuts Traffic Down In Both Directions
A crash involving a big rig on the East 210 Freeway at Osborne Street has traffic closed in both directions.
Yuba City, CA|TMZ.com
Wild Crash Video of Car Flying Over CA Highway, Smashes Down But Driver Lives
The 'Fast and Furious' crew's got nothing on this driver ... who is miraculously alive after her car flew through the air -- nearly clipping power lines -- and crashed back down on a highway. The video was captured by the dash camera of another driver who had impeccable timing....
Lake County, OH|Cleveland News - Fox 8
I-90 east ramp to SR-44 closed due to crash
CONCORD, Ohio (WJW) — Lanes are closed because of a crash at the I-90 east ramp to SR-44. In a Facebook post, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the east bound exit ramp is closed for a cement truck roll over. Drivers should expect delays. Take another route if possible.
Colorado Springs, CO|Gazette
Crash closes down southeast Colorado Springs road
A two-vehicle crash closed down all east and westbound lanes of travel on a southeast Colorado Springs roadway Wednesday evening. At around 8:45 p.m., Colorado Springs police tweeted that all lanes of travel on Arlington Drive had been closed between Shenandoah and Shasta Drives after two vehicles collided. At least...
Kissimmee, FL|aroundosceola.com
Semi-truck fire closes Turnpike south of Kissimmee Park Road
Florida's Turnpike was shut down for in both directions for over four hours Monday morning just south of Kissimmee Park Road due to a semi-truck crash and fire. Troopers were on scene of a crash that occurred at 5:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 237 and involved two semi-trucks. After the collision, one semi-truck caught fire. One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bethesda, MD|WJLA
3 hospitalized due to crash that closes Rockville Pike in both directions in Bethesda
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Three people have been hospitalized and Rockville Pike at MD-355 is closed Tuesday morning due to a crash. All three patients, which are adults, have non-life-threatening injuries. The road is closed in both directions at Jones Bridge Rd. and Center Dr. near NIH and Walter Reed...
Oak Ridge, TN|wvlt.tv
Oak Ridge crash sends two to hospital, closes road
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police are investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials say three cars crashed on the Edgemoor Road Bridge on State Route 170 that crosses the Clinch River close to the Bull Run Steam Plant. Officials say two...
Berks County, PA|Reading Eagle
Interstate 78 westbound in Berks County closed seven hours due to crash
Two people were transported to an area hospital by medical helicopter after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 78 Monday morning that left the westbound highway closed for about seven hours, state police at Hamburg reported. State police gave this account:. The accident occurred at about 5:10 a.m. at mile marker...
Phoenix, AZ|AZFamily
Deadly crash closed intersection at 71st Avenue and Thomas Road
The wreck happened just after midnight in the intersection of 71st Avenue and Thomas Road. Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller says crews found two car involved the crash when they arrived in the area. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was transported to the hospital with life-threating injuries.
Cherokee County, SC|WYFF4.com
3 people killed in 8-car crash on I-85 in area coroner calls 'death trap' and 'maze of concrete'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Three people were killed Thursday in an eight-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in an area the county coroner calls "death traps." The crash happened at 2:50 p.m. in the southbound lane near exit 90 in Gaffney. According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, Thomas Newman McElroy,...
Warren, OH|WFMJ.com
Crash closes road, cuts power in Warren
A traffic accident shut down a Warren road and left some people in a Warren neighborhood without any electricity Monday morning. Dispatchers in Trumbull County say an accident involving a car and a truck near Trumbull Regional Medical Center knocked over three utility poles at around 5:30 a.m. Monday. One of the vehicles was said to be on its side.
Traffic|ABC 4
I-80 multi-vehicle crash causes major delays at Utah/Wyoming border
UPDATE: (7:30 pm) – Uinta County Fire indicated all lanes were back open and the backup is now clear. (ABC4) – Commuters heading east on I-80 at the Utah/Wyoming border could be in for major delays. According to Unita County Fire and Ambulance, I-80 at milepost 2 eastbound is closed...
Traffic|Posted byABC11 Eyewitness News
I-40 closed near I-440 split due to tractor trailer crash
Interstate 40 westbound is closed near I-440 split due to a disabled tractor trailer.
Cody, WY|mybighornbasin.com
Cody Resident Dies in Motorcycle Crash on South Fork Road
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, sunlight was the contributing factor in the accident that killed Cody resident Daniel Tudor on Friday, July 16. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at Sunburst Drive on Wyoming Highway 291 -the South Fork Highway near Cody. On the evening of Friday, July 16, Tudor was riding his 2014 Harley Davidson along WY 291 without a helmet.
