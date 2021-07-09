Buffalo Drive south of Flamingo Road closed due to crash

Florida's Turnpike was shut down for in both directions for over four hours Monday morning just south of Kissimmee Park Road due to a semi-truck crash and fire. Troopers were on scene of a crash that occurred at 5:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 237 and involved two semi-trucks. After the collision, one semi-truck caught fire. One driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.