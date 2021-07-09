'Garden Party' this week's Garden Photo Contest winner
It’s hard to imagine this Clinton Township transformation began with a misshaped bed lined with broken concrete and a half-dead tree. The result shown in the “Garden Party” submission from Jennifer Miller is this week’s Homestyle Garden Photo Contest winner. Annuals (marigolds, alyssum, petunias, lantana, dusty miller, coleus, etc.) mix with perennials (Shasta daisy, hosta, sedum, rose of Sharon, black-eyed Susans, etc.).www.detroitnews.com
