Schuyler County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Schuyler by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 23:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Schuyler The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Schuyler County in central New York * Until 445 AM EDT Friday. * At 1034 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montour Falls, Odessa, Catharine, Alpine and Moreland. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

