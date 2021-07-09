Flood Warning issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Oneida FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ONEIDA COUNTY At 217 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported areas of flooding along Sauquoit Creek near Whitesboro. Elsewhere, reports of flooded basements and poor drainage areas were numerous around the immediate area. Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include New Hartford, New York Mills, Yorkville, Clinton, Oriskany, Clark Mills, Kirkland, Whitesboro, Oriskany Falls, and Sauquoit. According to the USGS stream gauges, the Sauquoit Creek crested at 7.48 feet and was falling. The water was no longer touching the bottom of the Main Street bridge, however the creek was out of bank and affecting some residences on Sauquoit Street. The Oriskany Creek was near crest at 7.32 feet and should slowly recede through the night. Some additional showers are expected at times overnight.