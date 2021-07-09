Student-loan giant that manages Public Service Loan Forgiveness will stop servicing federal loans

Are student loan servicers ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1?. Here’s what you need to know. If the question is whether your student loan servicer is ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1, the answer is it depends who you ask. If you ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the answer is a resounding “no.” Warren, along with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MA), asked several leading student loan servicers detailed questions about student loans and student loan repayment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The senators sent letters to the student loan services, asking them, among other questions, whether they are ready for student loan payments to resume. The student loan servicers each responded in writing.