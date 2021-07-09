Assyrian or Babylonian? Language Identification in Cuneiform Texts

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleA language model for ancient Mesopotamian dialects. Mesopotamia is an ancient denomination for the region between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, in what today is Irak and parts of Turkey, Syria, and Iran. Modern societies owe much of their “modernity” to Mesopotamian inventions in fields as diverse as agriculture, math or metallurgy. Among those inventions, one of the greatest achievements of ancient Mesopotamians was to develop the cuneiform script, and with it one of the first writing systems. It is the 3rd millennium B.C., and History has just started.

