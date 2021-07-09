Cancel
Tacna, AZ

Town of Tacna among list of USDA water infrastructure improvements

By Cody Lee
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pqwl_0ariAn7N00

TACNA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is investing over seven million dollars to improve rural water infrastructure. The Yuma County Improvement District, in Southwestern Arizona, is receiving a nearly half-million dollar loan and a 4.3 million dollar grant from the USDA.

This is to develop and construct a new water treatment and distribution system for the rural community of Tacna.

Tacna's current system is more than 40 years old and the community has been dealing with high arsenic levels since 2011.

Diana Veloz, Yuma County's grants administrator says, “the system that's out there right now is the one that's having all the issues. And that's why we did a study out there and it came back that it was the best thing for the residents. In fact, it was to construct a new water treatment facility out there.”

This project will remove and replace the system's aging and low-capacity pipes. The plans also call for relocating a water storage tank and a groundwater well away from the residential area.

“A lot of those residents are bringing in water from different areas. So with this new water system going in, there's going to be no need for them to call in water from other sources, that water is going to be treated. It's going to be pure and they're going to be able to enjoy drinking that water from their faucet.” Veloz said.

The water treatment and distribution system will ensure the 672 residents will have access to safe and reliable drinking water. It's slated to start in the Spring of 2022 and be completed by the end of next year.

“Once that design phase is over and we have the plans and we start the bidding process, you know to go out with a contractor, then definitely, we'll be sending notices out that we're going to start on the project,” Veloz explained.

CBS 13 has spoken to several residents and business owners. The manager over at Chevron gas station simply can’t wait for the improvements. Many were also saying the town’s water shuts off from time to time with no warning.

