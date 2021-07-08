Two locals make an endorsement in U.S. Senate race

JANESVILLE

Two local women have endorsed Sarah Godlewski’s candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2022.

They are Assembly District 44 Rep. Sue Conley, D-Janesville, and Debra Kolste, the former District 44 representative, according to a Godlewski campaign news release.

Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican, holds the seat but has not said whether he will run for reelection.

Godlewski has been state treasurer since 2019. Other Democrats who have declared their candidacies in the race are Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino, businessman Adam Murphy of Cudahy and state Sen. Chris Larson of Milwaukee.