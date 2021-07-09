BTS Asks for "Permission To Dance" in Latest Music Video
Following a mini spoiler from songwriter Ed Sheeran, BTS has finally dropped their latest single titled “Permission to Dance.”. “It’s the thought of being young/When your heart’s just like a drum/Beating louder with no way to guard it,” Jungkook opens the track, as RM continues: “When it all seems like it’s wrong/Just sing along to Elton John/And to that feeling, we’re just getting started.” In the accompanying music video, the members show off new hairstyles and outfits as they sing and dance to the fresh track. A follow-up to their recent hit “Butter,” the dance-pop song is another summer bop dedicated to ARMYs all around the world. As revealed previously, “Permission to Dance” is written by Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac.hypebae.com
