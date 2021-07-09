Cancel
Theater & Dance

BTS Asks for "Permission To Dance" in Latest Music Video

By Editorial
Hypebae
 10 days ago

Following a mini spoiler from songwriter Ed Sheeran, BTS has finally dropped their latest single titled "Permission to Dance.". "It's the thought of being young/When your heart's just like a drum/Beating louder with no way to guard it," Jungkook opens the track, as RM continues: "When it all seems like it's wrong/Just sing along to Elton John/And to that feeling, we're just getting started." In the accompanying music video, the members show off new hairstyles and outfits as they sing and dance to the fresh track. A follow-up to their recent hit "Butter," the dance-pop song is another summer bop dedicated to ARMYs all around the world. As revealed previously, "Permission to Dance" is written by Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac.

Ed Sheeran
Jungkook
Steve Mac
Elton John
#Music Video#Dance#Rm#Armys#British
Theater & Dancewxerfm.com

BTS celebrate ditching masks, shout out Elton John in new video & song “Permission to Dance”

What do you get when Ed Sheeran teams up with BTS? An insanely catchy song and memorable video. BTS is out with their new single, “Permission to Dance,” co-written by Ed, his frequent collaborators Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, who co-wrote “Butter.” It celebrates the joys of dancing your troubles away, with the group singing, “We don’t need to worry/’Cause when we fall, we know how to land.
Theater & DanceElite Daily

BTS' "Permission To Dance" Lyrics Will Have You Dancing Until Sunrise

Summer 2021 is all about BTS. “Butter,” which the septet dropped on May 21, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks straight. The achievement makes BTS the group with the longest-running No. 1 debut single, breaking Aerosmith’s 23-year record for “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.” Now, with the release of “Permission to Dance,” the guys are about to have another smash hit, because the track has all the ingredients it needs to be the song of the summer: A catchy chorus, mesmerizing vocals, and an amazing message behind it. In case you haven’t looked them up yet, check out BTS' "Permission To Dance" lyrics below.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Camila Cabello Teases ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Music Video

Camila Cabello is firing up the hype machine for her brand new single ‘Don’t Go Yet.’. The Billboard chart-topper is strutting towards the July 23 release of the song – which is believed to be the lead offering from her third solo album. No stranger to all-out visuals, it looks...
MusicHypebae

BLACKPINK's Lisa Confirmed To Make Her Solo Debut This Summer

Initially reported back in April, YG Entertainment has officially confirmed the solo debut of BLACKPINK‘s Lisa. “BLACKPINK member Lisa is shooting a music video for her solo debut. We will be revealing more details soon,” the record label told HYPEBAE. This marks the third member of the quartet exploring their own sounds outside of BLACKPINK. In 2018, Jennie dropped her single “Solo,” followed by Rosé‘s R project five months ago. On top of her music video, Lisa is also preparing for the group’s five-year anniversary “4+1 PROJECT,” which will feature five different events including their upcoming film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE.
Theater & Dancenickiswift.com

The Real Meaning Behind BTS' 'Permission To Dance'

If you thought BTS' "Butter" was the ultimate summer song, there's some new competition, and it's coming from the group itself. The group released their new single, "Permission to Dance," and let's just say we can't stop grooving to this beat. It's clearly a hit with the Army; it has over 30 million video views on YouTube — and counting!
Theater & Dancethebrag.com

BTS drop groovy teaser for ‘Permission To Dance’, written by Ed Sheeran

BTS have just dropped a groovy teaser for their upcoming single ‘Permission To Dance’, their second collaboration with Ed Sheeran. ARMY, are you ready to dance?! We’re still slipping and melting on the charisma of ‘Butter’, but BTS are not giving us a break and hurtling us right into a new era. The septet have just dropped a groovy teaser for their upcoming single ‘Permission To Dance’, which is part of the CD version of ‘Butter’.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.” In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography. The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac,...
Theater & Dance101 WIXX

BTS channels the Wild West with “Permission to Dance” teaser

BTS is giving fans a taste of their new single “Permission to Dance.”. The worldwide sensations dropped the trailer for their upcoming track on Tuesday and it’s channelling all of the Wild Wild West vibes. The 32-second clip begins with Suga reading a tabloid newspaper before strutting over to meet...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

A detailed look into BTS's teaser for "Permission to Dance"

BTS's long-awaited teaser for their new all-English single "Permission to Dance" was released today, and the song is set to be heard worldwide on July 9th through the Naver NOW platform. With a duration of 33 seconds, the very first frame is owned by a newspaper in SUGA's hands, with...
Theater & Dancehellokpop.com

BTS Makes The Desert Their Playground In “Permission To Dance” Teaser

D-1 until “Permission To Dance” drops, and the South Korean seven-piece is right on schedule with a 30-second teaser that told a story of BTS and the wild west. The desert heat is no match for BTS’ cowboy-inspired comeback style. With the sun scorching down on the septet, they swayed to the cheerful beat of “Permission To Dance”. The 30-second teaser may only have given fans a glimpse into one of V’s parts in the chorus, but it was enough to garner over 20 million views.
Theater & DanceDaily Californian

BTS will brighten your day with ‘Permission to Dance’

This summer is being dominated by BTS. The septet’s May single “Butter” has been an unstoppable force, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart every week since its release seven weeks ago. As an anniversary gift to ARMY, BTS’ fanbase, the band has complemented its upward trajectory with its third English-language track “Permission to Dance.” Released July 9, the sunny song celebrates the aftermath of COVID-19, a healing world and a happier tomorrow.
Theater & DanceSoompi

Watch: BTS Talks About Spreading Happiness In Reaction Video For “Permission To Dance” MV

BTS has released their reaction video to their latest MV, “Permission to Dance.”. The reaction was filmed before the music video was officially released, so the members are watching a version of the music video before the final edits were made. The members express surprise at the opening scene, which they had not known was being filmed separately, and connected the dots to the pancake scene in their previous music video, “Butter.”
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS make a choice in 'Permission to Dance' balance game

In the balance game video above, each of the BTS members make a choice as they pick one option they prefer over the other. As previously reported, "Permission to Dance" is a cheerful track with positive lyrics, and English musicians Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac participated in producing the track, marking BTS's second official collaboration with Ed Sheeran since "Make It Right".
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

BTS to Launch New ‘Permission to Dance’ Challenge

BTS have partnered with YouTube to launch a new dance challenge centered around their recent single, “Permission to Dance.”. The challenge will launch Friday, July 23rd, and run through August 14th, and will be hosted on YouTube Shorts, a new mobile offering that allows for the creation of TikTok-style short-form videos. Those that want to take part in the Permission to Dance Challenge can upload a video to YouTube shorts replicating the moves in the song’s music video, which feature the international sign language gestures for “peace,” “dance,” and “joy.”
