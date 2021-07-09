Cancel
BTS' "Permission To Dance" Lyrics Will Have You Dancing Until Sunrise

Elite Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer 2021 is all about BTS. “Butter,” which the septet dropped on May 21, has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks straight. The achievement makes BTS the group with the longest-running No. 1 debut single, breaking Aerosmith’s 23-year record for “I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.” Now, with the release of “Permission to Dance,” the guys are about to have another smash hit, because the track has all the ingredients it needs to be the song of the summer: A catchy chorus, mesmerizing vocals, and an amazing message behind it. In case you haven’t looked them up yet, check out BTS' "Permission To Dance" lyrics below.

