UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 live streaming results, play-by-play, analysis, highlights

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloody Elbow presents its fight night and post-fight coverage for UFC 264, which goes down on July 10th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headlining fight is a rubber match between former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former simultaneous two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. McGregor won the first meeting by TKO in 2014 before Poirier evened the score with his own TKO in January 2021.

www.bloodyelbow.com

