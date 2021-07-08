State Of Emergency Issued For Japan, NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Affected

We have learned that NJPW’s Wrestle Grand Slam may be affected by the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 occurring once again in Japan. On Thursday, as reported by CNBC, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (Japan’s Prime Minister) declared a state of emergency as a means to combat the wave of infections. This state of emergency will go into effect between July 12th and August 22nd and may be extended past August based on infection rate.