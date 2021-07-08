Cancel
Combat Sports

State Of Emergency Issued For Japan, NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam Affected

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have learned that NJPW’s Wrestle Grand Slam may be affected by the recent rise in cases of COVID-19 occurring once again in Japan. On Thursday, as reported by CNBC, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (Japan’s Prime Minister) declared a state of emergency as a means to combat the wave of infections. This state of emergency will go into effect between July 12th and August 22nd and may be extended past August based on infection rate.

