Chris Jericho’s Bump On June 30th Edition Of AEW Dynamite Botched?

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may recall over a week ago during the main event of AEW Dynamite (June 30th) featuring MJF and Sammy Guevara that Chris Jericho took a bump after being attacked by Wardlow. Jericho had been on commentary for the show and ran down to ringside to interfere in the match. Wardlow tossed Jericho from a fan seating platform, as Jericho hit the ringside mat area pretty hard. Most wrestling fans firmly believe that Jericho was actually supposed to go through the ringside timekeeper’s table, but fell short and rolled under after the spot.

