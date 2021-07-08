Chris Jericho’s Bump On June 30th Edition Of AEW Dynamite Botched?

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite contained many special moments for AEW fans. It was the first show back on the road after AEW spent the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic at Daily's Place in Jacksonville. It featured the surprise debut of Malachi Black, the former Aleister Black. It featured the in-ring debut of Andrade El Idolo. It even had a pretty badass street fight for the tag team championships between the Young Bucks and the team of Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo. But perhaps the most heartwarming moment of all was the singalong with Chris Jericho's entrance theme, Judas in my Mind by Fozzy.